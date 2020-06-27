Writer calls for action to repair potholes, reopen city

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How and when is Mayor Antaramian going to help and open our city's businesses? He can't even get Lake Shore Drive open. He can't open the libraries.

The only thing he has been successful in opening is the city's many potholes. He's taken them to new heights -- or I should say depths.

The booze joints were able to remain open though they didn't offer a lick of solace during our quarantine -- hey guys, can we get a shot here?

Why can't there be a warm pile of pothole filler available in different parts of the city every weekend so the neighborhood handyman can come by and pick up a basketball-sized shoveful of pothole slop to take back to his favorite neighborhood basketball-sized pothole?

They can't possibly do a worse job than our current crew of pothole fillers.

David Walden

Kenosha

