Writer calls for Evers recall, Kreuser to use his power

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These are a few facts about Kenosha:

Fires destroyed property, and this lasted over a period of three days.

Our police and sheriff’s department were pelted with rocks, bottles, fireworks and other things.

A lot of plywood and board was placed over windows.

A curfew was placed on Kenosha and removed after a lawsuit was filed.

Kenosha residents were injured, and two people died. .

Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser stood side by side on TV on Monday on how we were getting help from Gov. Tony Evers.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes came to Kenosha and I believe supported an action against our Kenosha police officers before a legal investigation was done.

You can agree or disagree, but I keep hearing people say how Kenosha is strong.

So are we going to leave the same people in place making the same decisions? Everyone in Kenosha has the right to change things by using their signatures and vote.