Writer calls for Evers recall, Kreuser to use his power

These are a few facts about Kenosha:
Fires destroyed property, and this lasted over a period of three days.
Our police and sheriff’s department were pelted with rocks, bottles, fireworks and other things.
A lot of plywood and board was placed over windows.
A curfew was placed on Kenosha and removed after a lawsuit was filed.
Kenosha residents were injured, and two people died. .
Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser stood side by side on TV on Monday on how we were getting help from Gov. Tony Evers.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes came to Kenosha and I believe supported an action against our Kenosha police officers before a legal investigation was done.
You can agree or disagree, but I keep hearing people say how Kenosha is strong.
So are we going to leave the same people in place making the same decisions? Everyone in Kenosha has the right to change things by using their signatures and vote.
Pointing fingers at county supervisors, what does that accomplish? Another fact is that our mayor cannot be legally recalled until one year after he was elected into office, which is next April.
Personally I do not see how Kenosha is protected from this happening again.
I wish to be safe in my beloved city. I wish to help remove the people in power and replace them with anyone who can do a better job. I do not care what color or party. Recall Evers. Kreuser use your power.
Jacquelyn Jennings
Kenosha
