Writer: Can't tell if coronavirus spreading here without tests

The public is being told that the risk of contracting Covid-19 here in Wisconsin is low.

This is a lie of omission. Only 21 people have been tested in Wisconsin, and there are no test kits in Kenosha County; without testing, no one knows if Covid-19 has spread.

There are literally thousands of interstate truck drivers that come into Kenosha County every week. No one is testing for fevers in interstate truck drivers. Why not? Only airports get screening?

Gov. Tony Evers and legislators must immediately tell their constituents the whole truth. They must buy test kits from reliable partners like South Korea and protect their constituents. This isn’t rocket science, but it is life and death.

Susan Krokosz

Pleasant Prairie

