Writer can't stand the behavior of President Trump

What is really disturbing to me about the Trump presidency is the complacency of the public and fellow Republicans in accepting his many personal and political disgusting actions.

How many ways has his behavior disgusted me? Let me count the ways. The predator frequenting beauty pageants, and compensating past love conquests. The draft dodger with chronic disabling heel spurs promoting military service to our youth. The business maven with proliferating bankruptcy and an income tax in limbo. The sociopathic fact falsifier purporting his every action as a sign of greatness. The world leader locking horns with China and bankrupting our Wisconsin farmers. The corporate toady bestowing tax breaks and subsidies to the wealthy while millions struggle with minimum wage earnings. The benefactor whose cabinet and agency appointees are destroying the agendas that they should be promoting. The racist whose actions are destroying the immigration policies that have made our county great.