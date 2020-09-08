 Skip to main content
Writer cautions with messing with payroll tax
In August President Trump talked (tweeted) about taking care of the stimulus problem, since Congress could not. At that time he described some of what he would do to give people a break.

One part of the offer was to suspend the payroll tax through the end of 2020. This payroll tax funds Social Security and Medicare. 

He also stated that if he were elected for another four years, he would consider the removal of the payroll tax entirely.

People must understand that if they agree to this, Social Security will be gone. If someone becomes disabled there will be no assistance. Most people would not have a retirement fund.

Tax cuts are great for those who live in the here and now. Think people, if you live long enough you will need funds to help you survive. 

Luella Vines

Kenosha

