Writer: Check out some real jazz music

April 30 newspaper, Page A2 "Go Today," mentioned it's International Jazz Day, and we should hum some Glenn Miller or Benny Goodman tunes.
Nope -- those two gentlemen were from the Big Band Era (1940s) which specialized in Swing Music. What you are looking for is jazz - i.e. "Sachmo" Louis Armstrong, or Pete Fountain from the long list of New Orleans famous Jazz performers.
There were many great musicians in that era. I have a dvd of the famous jazz musician Ellis Marsalis and his four just as famous sons = Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo, and Jason playing in a wonderful Christmas concert.
So if you are going to whistle a tune, all you have to do is put "jazz musicians" in the computer and you will find an expansive list of A+ performers.
Donna Carlsen
Kenosha
