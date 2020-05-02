Writer: Check out some real jazz music

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 30 newspaper, Page A2 "Go Today," mentioned it's International Jazz Day, and we should hum some Glenn Miller or Benny Goodman tunes.

Nope -- those two gentlemen were from the Big Band Era (1940s) which specialized in Swing Music. What you are looking for is jazz - i.e. "Sachmo" Louis Armstrong, or Pete Fountain from the long list of New Orleans famous Jazz performers.

There were many great musicians in that era. I have a dvd of the famous jazz musician Ellis Marsalis and his four just as famous sons = Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo, and Jason playing in a wonderful Christmas concert.

So if you are going to whistle a tune, all you have to do is put "jazz musicians" in the computer and you will find an expansive list of A+ performers.

Donna Carlsen

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0