Writer: Check out some real jazz music
View Comments

Writer: Check out some real jazz music

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

April 30 newspaper, Page A2 "Go Today," mentioned it's International Jazz Day, and we should hum some Glenn Miller or Benny Goodman tunes.

Nope -- those two gentlemen were from the Big Band Era (1940s) which specialized in Swing Music. What you are looking for is jazz - i.e. "Sachmo" Louis Armstrong, or Pete Fountain from the long list of New Orleans famous Jazz performers.

There were many great musicians in that era. I have a dvd of the famous jazz musician Ellis Marsalis and his four just as famous sons = Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo, and Jason playing in a wonderful Christmas concert.

So if you are going to whistle a tune, all you have to do is put "jazz musicians" in the computer and you will find an expansive list of A+ performers.

Donna Carlsen 

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics