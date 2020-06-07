Writer: Church, congregation, community work to profess God's love

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When my TV announced that the Kenosha Police Department declared a curfew and a warning that "civil unrest' was occurring at 18th Avenue and 60th Street:

Both of my daughters have just moved from that neighborhood, and our beloved Grace Lutheran Church still stands to announce God's love to anyone who will listen.

The once-sizable membership has dwindled over time as the neighborhood became less affluent when the local factory jobs went away. But the folks who stayed did more than hang on. They worked, hired a young pastor and expanded a Welcome Center, a Food Pantry and a Moses Ministry.

Activist members like Greta Hansen, who started the Inns Program (a church shelter for the homeless), was followed by the Shalom Center and the Soup Kitchen. Rev. Pat Johnson declared that "Grace was in the heart of Kenosha," and Lorraine Holingsworth danced her way into the hearts of seniors in nursing homes and spent a lifetime as an oncology nurse while ministering to girls no one cared about.

In the past year several churches from other denominations have joined hands to reach out to feed, teach and comfort the homeless. The young minister from California has pushed the ideals and dreams of the older members to fruition. This is the time for the tree of faith and love to bear the fruit of hope and justice.