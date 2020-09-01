Writer: Citizens helped get body cams in village; city should take note

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a pleasure to see all those positive comments about body cameras in the Sunday Kenosha News.

The Kenosha News covered this well but might not have remembered that the cameras and digital storage equipment provided to Pleasant Prairie police officers three years ago were donated by concerned citizens.

Residents and businesses were asked to donate about $32,000 to a 501(3)c created in order to demonstrate respect and appreciation and to say “Thank You” to their police department.

It seems that Kenosha might easily raise enough money to get this done. Having the equipment donated rather than budgeted enabled the Pleasant Prairie Police Department leadership to design the system, select the camera vendor, and get it all done in a couple of months without the “help” of committees, boards, consultants, and politicians. It might be done for about $1,200 per officer.

Having watched Kenosha citizens put together big, expensive needed programs for 40 years, I am certain that if KABA leadership were to get together with Kenosha Harbor Market, Amazon, Uline, Snap-on, and/or others with help from Kenosha News, those cameras could be on the streets in a couple of months rather than a couple of years.

Howard Cooley

Pleasant Prairie

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0