Writer: City, county not moving fast enough on body cameras

On August 23, Jacob Blake was shot by a policeman in Kenosha. The policeman was not wearing a body camera because the KPD does not have any body cameras.

According to research of online and newspaper articles, the Kenosha City Council endorsed the purchase of body cameras for officers in 2017. But apparently it wasn’t enough of a budget priority. Body cameras won’t be purchased by the city until 2022.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department doesn’t own any body cameras either. Body cameras were first proposed by the Kenosha County Board in 2016 but it didn’t pass. Finally, on July 21, the County Board voted 22-0 directing the county to include body cameras for the Sheriff’s Department in the 2021 budget. Body cameras won’t actually be purchased until 2022.

In a June 8 Kenosha News article, Sen. Bob Wirch was quoted urging state funding for body cameras. Wirch said: “Body cameras provide protection for both the public and the law enforcement officers who use them and are an important investigative tool when an incident occurs…. Let’s not wait for the next tragedy.”