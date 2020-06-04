Writer: City needs to expand how it gets out emergency information

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is in regards to the gross lack of in depth and widely available information offered on behalf of our city and county government before and during the curfews.

City and county officials should be on TV and radio holding press conferences or briefings instead of simply setting off IPAWS-EAS and WEA alerts, which send people into panic mode.

Not everybody has access to social media (which is full of baseless rumors) to begin with. Before a curfew goes into effect, I want to see and hear our officials on TV, on local radio (WGTD, WRJN, WLIP, WTMJ) and on Facebook live explaining to us what is happening, why it is happening, and everything city and county officials and law enforcement are doing to make sure that we are safe and what they are doing to prevent it from happening again.

I shouldn’t have to struggle to search social media and the internet for this information after getting an alert on my phone. It should be widely seen and heard on our local broadcast media and social media in every form.

If they cannot get on the air, they should work with the radio and TV stations to come up with a way to do so after hours. It's not that hard.