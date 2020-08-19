Writer: City should have asked residents whether they wanted new trash containers

I think that the city should have given the residents of Kenosha the right to decide whether or not if they would want these trash containers. I don't think that they thought these thing through, especially when it come to the senior citizens of Kenosha and how they're suppose to take them to and from their backyard. Also as to how they're suppose to get them out in the winter!
I think that they need to use that hat rack that they call a brain before they make decisions before asking the people if they want them or not. Besides who is going to clean them and how are the going to keep the smell, the rodents and other animals out if them?
Richard Schlater
Kenosha
