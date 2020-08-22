Writer claims Democracts against minorities doing well in school

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teachers unions (who represent teachers by the way) are against going back to school due to covid.

I would argue, if you are black, this is your chance to escape public schools. I remember sitting in the congregation at Second Baptist Church when Rev. Arrington called out, from the pulpit, students doing well and warning those that were not to get it together.

No one would dispute that Democrats OWN public education. The vote is similar to journalists -- 85% Democrats vs 15% Republicans (actually that may be low for the folks that present your daily news).

Here is what Democrats have done for Black Lives Matters in Wisconsin (off of the WI DPI website for 2018):

2018 proficient or advanced in math and science

Black math - 4th grade 16.2% 8th grade 7.1%

Black science - 4th Grade 16% 8th grade 12.5%

Now this is when you are in school every day in 2018.