Writer: Clear choice already apparent in this presidential race

I sincerely hope our county supervisor, and Kenosha County Republican executive board member, Gabe Nudo, is not losing sleep over Americans viewing the presidential debates before voting. This sounds like yet another tactic by the GOP to suppress the early vote.
Most of us do not need a debate to make a thoughtful decision in this presidential race. We've lived through the horror of three and a half years. We've watched this inept, immoral buffoon of a president denigrate our democratic values, rule of law, constitutional norms, and standing in the world. We are living through the worst governmental response, worldwide, to COVID-19, with no end in sight.
Americans are unemployed and hungry, while our president golfs and raves about the stock market. And who can forget the innocent children separated from their parents at the border, and locked in cages. Or the children who died in US custody after that separation.
The in-your-face lies, the blatant racism, the nasty bullying, especially of women, turns my stomach.
His administration has done little to better America or American lives. He ripped apart our intelligence agencies, making us vulnerable not only to foreign assaults but internal ones, all while America now teeters between a democratic society and an authoritarian one. He tear gasses peaceful protesters, is obliterating our post office, and still doesn't have a better health plan to replace the one he's disassembling piece by piece.
Move up the debates, Mr. Nudo? No sir let's move up the election. I'm ready to vote.
Joan Turner
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!