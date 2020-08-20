Writer: Clear choice already apparent in this presidential race

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I sincerely hope our county supervisor, and Kenosha County Republican executive board member, Gabe Nudo, is not losing sleep over Americans viewing the presidential debates before voting. This sounds like yet another tactic by the GOP to suppress the early vote.

Most of us do not need a debate to make a thoughtful decision in this presidential race. We've lived through the horror of three and a half years. We've watched this inept, immoral buffoon of a president denigrate our democratic values, rule of law, constitutional norms, and standing in the world. We are living through the worst governmental response, worldwide, to COVID-19, with no end in sight.

Americans are unemployed and hungry, while our president golfs and raves about the stock market. And who can forget the innocent children separated from their parents at the border, and locked in cages. Or the children who died in US custody after that separation.

The in-your-face lies, the blatant racism, the nasty bullying, especially of women, turns my stomach.