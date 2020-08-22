Writer: Columbus statue to remain in Celebration Place

In my opinion the statue of Christopher Columbus should remain in Celebration Place where it is currently located.
The statue was created by a resident hometown artist, Michael Martino, and paid for by a group of local men of Italian descent. Columbus did not discover America in a seven-hour plane ride. Only after many days and nights on the rough seas fighting for survival, he and his crew finally embarked onto American soil; onto the land we all cherish.
This is the same America where citizens have the right to peacefully protest. Let taxpayers keep Columbus where he stands in Kenosha!
Luigina Pomponi
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!