Writer: Community needs to address stormwater damage

Heavy rains in the Kenosha area on May 16 again placed many homeowners at risk of suffering serious damage to their property from stormwater overwhelming our existing capacities.

This is not a random event. It’s been established that our infrastructure is not capable of handling the volume of water generated by some heavy rainfall totals. As reported in the May 21 Kenosha News, if not for the efforts of dedicated employees of the Water Utility traveling to specific areas of the city and activating pumps to remove surging water from our inadequate system, there existed the probability that many home basements would be flooded. Flooded … not with simply stormwater, but a mixture of raw sewage and stormwater.

This is unacceptable. Our aging and failing infrastructure exists in the shadow of progressive plans to improve our community. Development, improvement and progress are wonderful things — which I fully support, but not to the exclusion of solving chronic storm water problem. Additional building and development will place additional pressure on our deficient system.