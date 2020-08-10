Writer: Concerned many will vote before any presidential debate

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsinites will begin voting in just over a month. As an elected official, I feel obliged to express my concern about the thousands of votes that will be cast before both candidates debate the important issues in front of the voting public.

It is obvious that Joe Biden has decided that television ads and scripted speeches are the safest avenues for him to present his case. President Trump consistently speaks to the American people on a day-to-day basis, while Biden dodges interviews where he would be forced to answer tough questions that would shed light on his stances on major issues. How are we to know who Joe Biden is when he hides behind his campaign’s communications department?

The first presidential debate -- the only opportunity to see Biden unscripted and outside of his basement in Delaware -- won’t be taking place until Sept. 29 ... 12 days after my constituents will have started voting. Voters in Wisconsin are entitled to know exactly who Biden is before they are asked to consider him as President. The only reasonable solution is to add an earlier debate in September to ensure that voters can make a well-informed decision when making their choice for the leader of the free world.