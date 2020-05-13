Writer: Concerned so few people are wearing face coverings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we start to venture out a bit and go to some retail stores, I am surprised at so few people wearing protective face coverings. Get over yourself and quit being so selfish, do what is right for everyone.

The last couple of months have not been fun for anyone and to help prevent a recurrence everyone should be wearing a face mask and trying to maintain some sort of social distancing. If you have been paying any attention to what is going on you would know this.

My limited experience shows me maybe half of the people get it.

Some stores have made face masks mandatory. Good for them, others should follow. The cliche, "we are all in this together" means nothing to those who refuse to cover their faces and help the other guy. They are only thinking of themselves.

Jerry Grevenow

Kenosha

