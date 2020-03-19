Writer: Concerned with CCU closing at downtown hospital

I am writing to express my deep concern over the CCU being closed at Kenosha hospital. I was relieved to read the March 4 article in the Kenosha News that quoted City Council as taking a stand against this.

The citizens of Kenosha should be outraged that this has happened as well as the way it was done. How does something this important happen without the input of our fire department and citizens?

The idea of expecting the elderly to navigate Highway 50 is ridiculous. As construction begins it will be worse driving conditions. More importantly, to take away this life-saving service from any hospital does not make sense.

We need a full-service hospital for the inner city and those of us who live on the north side. I am writing to our City Council to ask them to continue pursuing that this decision be reversed. All of us need to speak up and be heard.

Barb Nyara

Kenosha

