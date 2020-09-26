Writer: Congress needs to perform its duties or leave

The Senate voted to confirm eight U.S. District Court judges between September 15-17. Looking at the vote counts, I would say that these were bi-partisan appointments. How did these candidates get to the Senate floor to vote?

From the https://www.uscourts.gov/faqs-federal-judges page "Supreme Court justices, court of appeals judges, and district court judges are nominated by the President and confirmed by the United States Senate, as stated in the Constitution. The names of potential nominees are often recommended by senators or sometimes by members of the House who are of the President's political party. The Senate Judiciary Committee typically conducts confirmation hearings for each nominee. Article III of the Constitution states that these judicial officers are appointed for a life term."

So my question to everyone is what has changed in the Constitution since last week? Well nothing has changed. In fact the last constitutional change was in 1992. At least in 2016 the U.S. senators did not go AWOL like the Wisconsin senators did in 2011. If you went AWOL from your job, would you still have it when you returned? Like it or not, people have the responsibility to do their job. Congress has not done its full job duties since 1996 - the last time they passed a complete budget.