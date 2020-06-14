Writer: Constitution allows for peaceful ways to protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am one of several volunteers who teach a citizenship class at the Kenosha Literacy Council for students preparing to become United States citizens. The students study U.S. history and government and need to be able answer 100 possible questions that might be asked during the interview. During the COVID-19 pandemic I am teaching this class on Zoom.

The timing of this current class has been particularly poignant for me. Last week, a week marked by protests and demonstrations, we began the unit on the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It gave me the opportunity to explain to my students that the First Amendment gives us freedom of speech, freedom of the press and the right to assemble to protest the government.

The peaceful demonstrations they are seeing are not only constitutional, they are one of the ways that citizens can express their opinions.

I did not participate in any of the Black Life Matters demonstrations, mostly because of the current pandemic, but I fully support those who did and am proud of the many people, young and not so young, who are peacefully expressing their opinions.