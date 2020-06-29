Writer: Contact your county supervisor to back Second Amendment sanctuaries

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now is the time to contact your County Board supervisor.

There is a movement across the country and across Wisconsin to pass resolutions to declare counties as Second Amendment Sanctuaries. Any person who supports the 2nd Amendment should support creating 2nd Amendment sanctuary counties which would prohibit funding for enforcement of any unconstitutional law relating to firearms, support local law enforcement’s refusal to enforce unconstitutional laws relating to firearms, and oppose any laws that infringe on every citizen’s 2nd Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.

A resolution to declare Kenosha County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County was recently rejected by the Kenosha County Legislative Committee, by a 4-3 vote. I wonder why Supervisors Sandra Beth, Andy Berg, Ed Kubicki and Boyd Frederick are OK with unconstitutional restrictions on the 2nd Amendment?

The same committee did vote to advance a different resolution to the full County Board for consideration, calling for a referendum question asking the state legislature to make Wisconsin a 2nd Amendment sanctuary state. That means that the entire board will be voting on whether or not to include an advisory referendum on the ballot in November.