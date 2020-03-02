Writer: Continue to fight for what is right

I'm a 75-year-old Vietnam vet who served with the Army's 1st Infantry Division. Phil Anderson, my life partner of 31 years, has been a paralyzed Marine vet for 19 years.

We've tried our best to handle the numerous challenges that have come our way. We've been featured in numerous publications, and a column I wrote for the Kenosha News in January about what we've been through received positive feedback.

While I'm especially grateful for the support we've received from friends, family members and people who've never met us, there are times when I get choked up and shed tears over relations that have been damaged or destroyed by the political division in our country. I simply can't understand why so many people support a president who seems to have no redeeming qualities. I have never been as concerned about the future of our great nation as I am now.

I don't consider myself to be a hateful and condescending individual. I care deeply about people, especially those who are down and out. I'll likely shed more tears, but I also will continue to fight for what I believe is right. Peace to all!

Bill Hetland,

Kenosha

