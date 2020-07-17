Writer: County residents seem to just ignore COVID-19 spread

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today's Kenosha News headline reads, "Rural schools survey parents" to gauge parents response to sending their kids back to school in September.

How ironic that the answer to the survey was featured in a picture right below the headline. I counted over 50 people, including a dozen children, "showing their patriotism" while sitting shoulder to shoulder in the stands at the Wilmot Raceway. Not one of them was wearing a mask, not one of them was practicing "social distancing."

As Kenosha County COVID deaths hit 44 this week, and positive cases continuing to remain steady while increasing, including 95 cases in the 10-19 age group, and almost 600 cases in the 20-39 age group, these folks and their children certainly have the right to ignore the health experts and "live their lives."

I have the right to be repulsed at their ignorance.

Richard A. Bosanko

Bristol

