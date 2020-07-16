Writer: County residents seem to just ignore COVID-19 spread

County residents seem to just ignore COVID-19 spread
Today’s Kenosha News headline reads, “Rural schools survey parents” to gauge parents response to sending their kids back to school in September.
How ironic that the answer to the survey was featured in a picture right below the headline. I counted over 50 people, including a dozen children, “showing their patriotism” while sitting shoulder to shoulder in the stands at the Wilmot Raceway. Not one of them was wearing a mask, not one of them was practicing “social distancing.”
As Kenosha County COVID deaths hit 44 this week, and positive cases continuing to remain steady while increasing, including 95 cases in the 10-19 age group, and almost 600 cases in the 20-39 age group, these folks and their children certainly have the right to ignore the health experts and “live their lives.”
I have the right to be repulsed at their ignorance.
Richard A. Bosanko, Bristol
Washington leaders failing to respond as in past crisises
All packed and ready to move and being held back by an invisible threat to my family coming down from the safety up north to move me into my apartment. At 87 I know the time left has gotten short. Why such pessimism?
After a while it came to me. Remembering that I was born in the darkest days of the Great Depression. After that I grew up when the Second World War was raging and right straight from that into the the Cold War and Atomic bomb threats.
Through all those times the country around me mobilized, mechanized, moved on to the end of those threats as we knew we would.
That’s it, you know. We knew we would. While the world threw chaos at us, we had something we don’t have this round. We had hope, absolute hope. Our leaders in Washington did things like the NRA, the CCC, and the WPA to keep us working and focused on a better day tomorrow.
Do our highways and bridges need repair? Does every one of our children need access to internet schooling instead of opening dangerous schools ? Does everyone need PPP items to slow down the virus spread? Do we need vaccines and more treatment?
Where are today’s WPA jobs? Why aren’t there CCC camps? Where are the programs that Washington should have already started? Even little Shirley Temple did her bit then as we all pulled together.
Simply put —work brings hope, and there are no magic buttons to do it for us. Washington should start doing something to earn those big paychecks and bonuses.
Barb Rankin, Kenosha
Input, participation is needed if we want
to emerge from dark times
The decision to remove historical figures and symbols hasn’t been an easy one to make. After all, older Americans grew up listening to Johnny Horton immortalize these men in song and history teachers gush over their contributions to our country’s growth.
However, a new wave of enlightenment’s emerged that’s forcing us to come to grips with the darker side of our history.
This desire to rectify an abhorrent past is occurring in Mississippi, the state that led the nation in the lynching of blacks, hanging 523 between 1882 and 1968. Now, after 128 years of resistance to change, Mississippi’s removing the Confederate insignia from its state flag.
Meanwhile, the city council of Jackson, the state’s capital, voted to take “Old Hickory’s” statue down. Removal came after documented evidence surfaced revealing Jackson’s cruelty toward his slaves and, as president, his enforcement of the Indian Removal Act. This act broke a treaty and forced peaceful Native Americans off their Southern land, their journey now referred to as the Trail of Tears as an estimated 4,000 died on their trek north.
President Trump idolizes Andrew Jackson, his portrait on the wall behind the Oval Office desk. Also, security’s in place around Jackson’s D.C. statue, and Trump’s nixed attempts to replace Jackson’s picture on the $20 bill with that of Harriet Tubman.
Recently, to counteract what he feels is an assault on history, Trump’s put into motion the development of a National Garden of American Heroes. He’s subjectively compiled a list of statued occupants without any thought of asking for our suggestions. Our input is important if we want to continue to emerge from the dark side.
Michael H. Dean, Kenosha
Rose Garden r
esponse another reason to change leader
Press Conference at the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday:
Question: “What do you tell parents and teachers who say it’s unsafe to go back into their classrooms?”
Answer: “I would tell parents and teachers to find yourself a new person who is in charge of that decision, because it’s a terrible decision.”
Folks, we have an important decision to make in November. It’s not too early to request an absentee ballot now.
Judi Bondi, Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!