Writer: County residents seem to just ignore COVID-19 spread

After a while it came to me. Remembering that I was born in the darkest days of the Great Depression. After that I grew up when the Second World War was raging and right straight from that into the the Cold War and Atomic bomb threats.

Through all those times the country around me mobilized, mechanized, moved on to the end of those threats as we knew we would.

That’s it, you know. We knew we would. While the world threw chaos at us, we had something we don’t have this round. We had hope, absolute hope. Our leaders in Washington did things like the NRA, the CCC, and the WPA to keep us working and focused on a better day tomorrow.

Do our highways and bridges need repair? Does every one of our children need access to internet schooling instead of opening dangerous schools ? Does everyone need PPP items to slow down the virus spread? Do we need vaccines and more treatment?

Where are today’s WPA jobs? Why aren’t there CCC camps? Where are the programs that Washington should have already started? Even little Shirley Temple did her bit then as we all pulled together.

Simply put —work brings hope, and there are no magic buttons to do it for us. Washington should start doing something to earn those big paychecks and bonuses.