Writer: COVID-19 forces us all to face reality of our own health

COVID-19, when first mentioned, was something happening to someone else. Surreal, like a fiction movie. We prepared; stocked home with food and toilet paper, the living room became the classroom, our work space feet from the classroom and Tiger King our entertainment. We were immersed into the world of social distancing.
But did we consider other ways the illness would affect us? Are we prepared to do battle with this virus if infected?
“Underlying conditions,” now a daily term, is stated and followed by “increases the severity of COVID-19”. What does that mean and how does it apply to me?
Underlying conditions, generally speaking, are noted as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, asthma, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, sleep apnea and certain types of cancer. All of which are tied to obesity. That word, obesity, holds an all-around negative connotation both personally and health-wise. It’s considered an individual criticism coupled with frustration and embarrassment for many, myself included. Yet today, obesity must be addressed with a different frame of mind. COVID-19 is targeting our respiratory and immune system, despite hurt feelings.
What do we need to know about COVID-19 and obesity? In February 2020 the National Center for Health Statistics noted, U.S. adult obesity was 42.4% in 2018, increasing 11.9% since 2000. More frightening, obesity compromises baseline pulmonary function making the virus especially dangerous. The CDC reports 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have underlying health conditions.
As a community, the time is now to reverse course. What we’ve put off for tomorrow has now come before us. We must confront this issue, without shame, and take a stand for our health.
Chris Brumfield
Pleasant Prairie
