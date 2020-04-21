Writer: COVID-19 forces us all to face reality of our own health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19, when first mentioned, was something happening to someone else. Surreal, like a fiction movie. We prepared; stocked home with food and toilet paper, the living room became the classroom, our work space feet from the classroom and Tiger King our entertainment. We were immersed into the world of social distancing.

But did we consider other ways the illness would affect us? Are we prepared to do battle with this virus if infected?

“Underlying conditions,” now a daily term, is stated and followed by “increases the severity of COVID-19”. What does that mean and how does it apply to me?

Underlying conditions, generally speaking, are noted as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, asthma, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, sleep apnea and certain types of cancer. All of which are tied to obesity. That word, obesity, holds an all-around negative connotation both personally and health-wise. It’s considered an individual criticism coupled with frustration and embarrassment for many, myself included. Yet today, obesity must be addressed with a different frame of mind. COVID-19 is targeting our respiratory and immune system, despite hurt feelings.