Writer: Criminal justice reform, early intervention needed

There is a movement afoot in Wisconsin to tear down the Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez on the Fox River. There are several opportunities should this happen.

One would be to open prime real estate for development.

A second would be to demolish an antiquated prison that was built in 1898 for 800 offenders. The 1,062 (daily average in 2015) offenders housed in GBCI are part of the roughly 24,000 held in Wisconsin state prisons, according to the Department of Corrections.

The third — and perhaps most consequential — would be to reform the Wisconsin criminal justice system. Note: this does not apply to kidnapping, murder, rape and sex offenses. The costs — in both humanitarian and economic measures — for criminal justice are astounding with little in terms of return-for-investment.

Rather than build and operate a new prison for the estimated cost of $1 billion over 20 years, that money could be better spent on early interventions, job training, and Treatment Alternatives and Diversions (TAD) for alcohol, drugs, and mental health--all of which would have better outcomes for individuals, families, communities, and the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.