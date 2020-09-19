Writer critical of governor's inaction, words; backs recall

My only objection to today's editorial, "Governor should be proactive, send what is needed here," is that you let the governor off too easily.

The man has a genius for being "proactive" in all the wrong ways. He's an absolute Mussolini when it comes to face masks. But riots and arson? Meh (at least until a couple of rioters get shot). And then he has the gall to prate about "healing" when his own cowardice and negligence are a big part of the problem.