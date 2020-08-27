Writer critical of possible Biden/Harris agenda

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are we ready for the “excitement and enthusiasm“ the Biden/Harris ticket is bringing to this election? Let’s take a gander at their agenda for the future of America.

1.) The New Green Deal which Harris favors would decapitate the fuel industry cutting an estimated 9 million jobs and greatly increasing energy costs for everyone.

2.) Legalized early and late-stage abortions.

3.) Open borders.

4.) Government provided healthcare and other welfare benefits for all illegal immigrants.

5.) Massive tax increases for 82% of American taxpayers.

6.) More federal gun control taking away the 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

7.) Billions of dollars cut from police funding providing more chaos and anarchy in primarily democratic cities to not only continue, but also escalate.

Are these proposals going to provide the “light days” that the Biden/Harris ticket is offering us?

Diane Montgomery

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0