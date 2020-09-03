 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Writer criticizes Evers, major for responses to crisis
View Comments

Writer criticizes Evers, major for responses to crisis

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

Are you proud of your Democratic governor and mayor?

If Scott Walker had been governor, he would have asked President Trump immediately for for help. There would not have been all that destruction and fear.

Also, where has the mayor been? Why hasn't he made every effort to get body cameras for the police?

Remember this when you vote. Do you want more "do nothing Democrats?"

Bette Lingo

Bristol

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert