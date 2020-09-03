Writer criticizes Evers, major for responses to crisis

Are you proud of your Democratic governor and mayor?
If Scott Walker had been governor, he would have asked President Trump immediately for for help. There would not have been all that destruction and fear.
Also, where has the mayor been? Why hasn't he made every effort to get body cameras for the police?
Remember this when you vote. Do you want more "do nothing Democrats?"
Bette Lingo
Bristol
