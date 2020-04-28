Writer: Daughter was able to get instrument for virtual performance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you to the Kenosha News for printing the article that included the information that Pacetti’s Music was open and still doing rentals.

My daughter is a senior at Indian Trail and was to perform an original composition at WSMA Solo & Ensemble. When the coronavirus closed the world, we were informed this would be cancelled as well. But then they said you could submit your performance virtually.

We had no instrument at home and couldn't get her viola at school. Lo and behold we were able to get one thanks to Pacetti’s and she was able to send in her video.

Because of that article and because of Pacetti’s, she has moved on to compete at the state level. This was her final year to compete and if it was not for the treasure that is Pacetti’s she wouldn’t have had this opportunity. So we thank you.

Amalia Perez & Shirley Tutor-Perez

Kenosha

