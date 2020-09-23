Writer: Death of Justice Ginsburg is a profound loss

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a profound loss for our country, not only because of her person, but because of who she was and what she stood for in our nation's culture, development and history.

She leaves a legacy of advocating for women and women's rights. She stood before The Supreme Court of the United States as an attorney long before she joined the court as an associate justice. Her written opinions are highly regarded by other justices because of the wisdom she espoused.

With her passing comes the real possibility that some of the rights that we take for granted will be in jeopardy.

A precedent was set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, when he said, "Let the people decide." He was making reference to Barack Obama's nominee for appointment to the SCOTUS associate justice position in 2016 before an upcoming election. In fact and indeed, the people had decided when they elected Obama to his second term. McConnell ignored the will of the people and held up the appointment.