Writer: Death of Justice Ginsburg is a profound loss

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a profound loss for our country, not only because of her person, but because of who she was and what she stood for in our nation's culture, development and history.
She leaves a legacy of advocating for women and women's rights. She stood before The Supreme Court of the United States as an attorney long before she joined the court as an associate justice. Her written opinions are highly regarded by other justices because of the wisdom she espoused.
With her passing comes the real possibility that some of the rights that we take for granted will be in jeopardy.
A precedent was set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, when he said, "Let the people decide." He was making reference to Barack Obama's nominee for appointment to the SCOTUS associate justice position in 2016 before an upcoming election. In fact and indeed, the people had decided when they elected Obama to his second term. McConnell ignored the will of the people and held up the appointment.
A similar situation presents itself now with an associate justice position opening following the death of Justice Ginsburg. Fair is fair. If the Senate approval process was held up in 2016, the same should apply to our current situation. To do otherwise would be a grave injustice and a perversion of the process, as well as, a contradiction of McConnell's own precedent. RBG, herself, made clear that she wanted her position to be filled by the next president.
Contact Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Sen. Ron Johnson to express your concern for justice in this matter.
Tim Somers
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!