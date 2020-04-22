Writer: Debunking false narrative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Partisanship surrounding the April election is counterproductive, so let’s debunk this false narrative with facts.

No entity can change the date of a scheduled Wisconsin election less than 90 days before the date, not Democratic Gov. Evers, not the Republican majority Senate or Assembly, not the Wisconsin Supreme Court, or even the US Supreme Court. Why? Because that’s what the United States Constitution, the Wisconsin State Constitution, and our State Statues mandate. We are a nation and people of laws.

It would have been worse not to hold the election. We wouldn’t have a valid Common Council, County Board, School Board, Court of Appeals, or Supreme Court. That’s truly a disaster.

Kenosha consolidated over 20 poll locations to 10 because chief election inspectors refused to work. I know this because I am one and I worked. Do you blame them? I don’t. I’m sure they all had good reasons. I’m not judging them and you shouldn’t either.

Chief election inspectors take hours of training and swear an oath to uphold the Constitution. Once-in-a-Blue-Moon things happen and we have to know how to handle them.