Writer defends Gov. Ever's efforts to protect us from COVID-19

I am writing to defend Gov. Tony Evers' efforts to protect Wisconsin residents. The COVID-19 crisis requires the caring leadership of Evers.
We need the common sense solutions of stay-at-home orders and wearing a mask. Currently, the numbers of people that have contracted the virus is increasing every day.
The rise of COVID cases happened after the Republican party struck down the stay-at-ome order too soon. I am writing this letter because this concerns me and I love our governor.
Patricia Prostko
Kenosha
