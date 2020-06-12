Writer: Defunding police is overkill response to tragedy
To defund the police department is an overkill solution in response to a few bad apples responsible for George Floyd's untimely death.

There is always room for improvement in any profession but to deny police departments the monies they need or to dismantle a police department because some police officers in Minneapolis made a horrible decision does not make sense.

Police officers put their lives on the line every day they go to work. During these troubled times they need our support not our accusations. Who would want to be in a police line and have a Molotov cocktail hurled at them while trying to prevent looting?

Teddie Gottstein

Kenosha

