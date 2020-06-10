Writer: Democats had plenty of opportunities to make police reforms

Ronald Reagan said it best: "We must reject the idea that every time a law's broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the precept that each individual is accountable for his or her action."
From 1861 to 1865 this country fought a devastating war to free sleeves. Upwards of 700,000 died to make Abe Lincoln's dream come true. No one can deny this is a horrible time in our great history.
The recent killing of George Floyd is horrific and certainly the police involved are responsible. However, why would all police be lumped with those four? It certainly is not right.
For 25 years I've written letters urging black equality in education. I've encouraged choice schools, vouchers, and e schools to try to level the playing field but Democrats fought these reforms every time proposed. Our current governor did the same and probably had the worst record of any state school superintendent for 16 years as Wisconsin led in the disparity in outcomes between white students and students of color. If you aren't going to fund something please make it public education.
If you have anger start with Democrats; here is the list of cities and the last time they had a Republican mayor: Philadelphia 1954, Chicago 1931, Baltimore 1967, Milwaukee 1949, Minneapolis 1973, Atlanta 1872, New York 2001 (unless you count Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg), Los Angeles 2001.
Like Joe Biden the Democrats had plenty to reform education equality, police reforms, jobs and they carry 90 plus percent of the black vote. If you protest to elect more my best wishes to you.
Mark Stalker
Kenosha
