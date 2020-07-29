Writer: Democrat leaders sit back and refuse to help as cities burn

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” -- Edmund Burke

This is why I write to the Voice of the People every month. Why are the good people of this country cowering and sitting back while the evil are destroying, pillaging and murdering all around us? This is no longer peaceful protesting under the guise of Black Lives Matter, it’s terrorism.

You see the Democratic mayors and governors refusing help to contain the destruction of their cities. So President Trump sends in various federal enforcement officers to restore order and help the innocent citizens, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labels them “storm troopers.”

The Democratic Party is not what it was during the time of J.F.K.. It has morphed into a far-left monster.

Trump may need a personality overhaul but being president is not a popularity contest. I truly believe he loves this country and wants to see everyone thrive and prosper. Consider what he has accomplished during his term in office.

The election is about 100 days away. We need to get serious about who will be able to lead us forward and renew and restore our economy & make us strong again.