Writer: Democrats have no plan to deal with manufacturing

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anytime a Democrat hosts an event suggesting that he or she is good for manufacturing, I suggest tuning in for a good laugh. I recently watched the Biden campaign’s recent Zoom event with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Sen. Amy Klobuchar touting his manufacturing “plan,” if you can even call it that. What a joke.

Joe Biden’s “plan” to help Wisconsin manufacturing consists of a $700 billion government bailout to the manufacturing sector. Biden has no intention of negotiating better trade deals like President Trump to expand markets for manufacturers or creating an incentive for companies to keep jobs in the US. Just an egregiously expensive program to boost manufacturing for the short-term

Sounds about right for a Democrat proposal. Unfortunately, all Joe Biden has to offer Americans is a bailout because of vast numbers that will be shipped overseas to China. The Democrats can’t admit that Trump is bringing back our manufacturing. Over 15,000 jobs have been added back to our Wisconsin manufacturing sector in the past two months alone. We’re better off with him as president.

Ana Murguia

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0