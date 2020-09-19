Writer: Democrats in power are not on side of law and order

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has become blatantly clear that the Democrats we elected are not on the side of law and order. They continually side with rioters and violent protesters, they issue statements of support to criminals before knowing any facts, and they use the mob to threaten anyone who opposes their point of view.

Every day the Democrats allow the message that unless you elect Joe Biden there will be no peace.

The old democrat hacks that Kenosha has continually re-elected are incapable of understanding that their party has become a dangerous threat to law and order. The party that at one time best represented the cities of Kenosha and other working class towns is now the party that let Kenosha burn.

John McGinn

Kenosha

