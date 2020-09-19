 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Writer: Democrats in power are not on side of law and order
View Comments

Writer: Democrats in power are not on side of law and order

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

It has become blatantly clear that the Democrats we elected are not on the side of law and order. They continually side with rioters and violent protesters, they issue statements of support to criminals before knowing any facts, and they use the mob to threaten anyone who opposes their point of view.

Every day the Democrats allow the message that unless you elect Joe Biden there will be no peace.

The old democrat hacks that Kenosha has continually re-elected are incapable of understanding that their party has become a dangerous threat to law and order. The party that at one time best represented the cities of Kenosha and other working class towns is now the party that let Kenosha burn.

John McGinn

Kenosha 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert