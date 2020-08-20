Writer: Democrats must be crazy to think this chaos is what we want

You are witnessing live what it looks like to see a political party go berserk. Elected Democrats must be nuts if they think this is what the majority of Americans want in this country.
Chaos, thuggery, rioting, the destruction and looting of private property, the neutering of law enforcement officials, releasing dangerous criminals onto the streets to commit more crimes, keeping schools shut down, and the over-hyping of the severity of the pandemic in order to keep the economy dormant prior to the upcoming election. This is the 2020 platform of today's "moderate" Democrat. Welcome to their vision of America.
Joe Biden hides in his basement bunker, protected by the liberal media, trying to desperately hide his physical and mental condition. Then there's former President Obama. He delivered one of the most self-centered, egotistical, hate-filled speeches at a convention, urging people to vote. Wait a second...I thought this election was a foregone conclusion. Biden in a landslide, right?
People hate President Trump so much they can't vote fast enough to remove the ogre from office. Or is the liberal media guilty of hiding the true sentiment most Americans feel toward what is really going on in this country? Looked like that speech came from a man knowing his wrongdoings while president were about to be exposed and people would no longer hold him in as high regard as he deems appropriate.
Everything the Obama administration was accused of and wrongfully did has been revealed to be fact. But yet the media chooses not report it. Sounds like bias; or should we call it Democrat privilege. When all else fails, the race card is always played.
Bill Cheney
Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!