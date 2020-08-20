Writer: Democrats must be crazy to think this chaos is what we want

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You are witnessing live what it looks like to see a political party go berserk. Elected Democrats must be nuts if they think this is what the majority of Americans want in this country.

Chaos, thuggery, rioting, the destruction and looting of private property, the neutering of law enforcement officials, releasing dangerous criminals onto the streets to commit more crimes, keeping schools shut down, and the over-hyping of the severity of the pandemic in order to keep the economy dormant prior to the upcoming election. This is the 2020 platform of today's "moderate" Democrat. Welcome to their vision of America.

Joe Biden hides in his basement bunker, protected by the liberal media, trying to desperately hide his physical and mental condition. Then there's former President Obama. He delivered one of the most self-centered, egotistical, hate-filled speeches at a convention, urging people to vote. Wait a second...I thought this election was a foregone conclusion. Biden in a landslide, right?