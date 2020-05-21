Writer: Democrats uselessly investigating Trump virus response

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here they go again, Democrats in another useless investigation of how President Trump handled the coronavirus.

What they should be investigating is the abuse of power by President Obama's Department of Justice and FBI. Fox is the only main TV outlet reporting on this, the most egregious illegal activity against American citizens, one that happens in a dictatorship and never should happen here.

Also, Democrats in the House should be investigating the origin of the coronavirus instead of giving cover to China.

The voters should remember which political party is for American workers getting back to work and which party is working to prolong the lockdown.

While Speaker Nancy Pelosi sits in her mansion getting paid, refusing to bring the House back to Washington, ordinary workers are losing their jobs and the income to feed their families. Pelosi needs to do the job she was elected to do and stop her resistance of Trump's every single action.

Arthur Aguilera

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0