Writer: Dems have passed hundreds of bills; GOP has blocked them
Arthur Aguilera in his last VOP asked what the Democrats have done with their power gained in the midterm elections, how many bills have they passed that the Senate and president have signed into law. Thanks for the homework Art.

The Democrat-controlled House has passed over 400 bills since the midterms. His short answer of few if any at all kinda, sorta missed the mark.

The House cannot dictate what the Senate does. Mitch McConnell has refused even to consider these bills in order to focus on stacking the courts. This began years ago when the Republican-controlled Senate refused to consider President Obama's court nominations including a Supreme Court Justice. 

Don Fredrickson

Kenosha

