Writer disappointed by ineffective state, local leadership

My wife and I recently decided to permanently move from Chicago to Kenosha to a townhouse we've owned for several years; she works in Zion. We decided to domicile in Wisconsin and Kenosha because of the ineffective and weak leadership in Illinois and Chicago allowing burning, looting, and killing.

Now we have to rethink our situation because the same ineffective leadership is present in Wisconsin and Kenosha. What a shame because this beautiful community deserves better than its present governor, mayor, sheriff, and chief of police. Please recall or vote them out of office.