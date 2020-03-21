Writer: Disappointed health official, media use such words
Writer: Disappointed health official, media use such words

While I applaud and am thankful for the tireless work and dedication of the Kenosha County Division of Health, as I am reading the Kenosha News front-page article Thursday  morning, titled "Health Official: "This is the Big One,' "  I am disappointed that you would print this scare and panic headline. 

I think we have enough media out there causing havoc and chaos...can we say toilet paper?  I would also like to suggest that Jan Freiheit sharpen her skills at public announcements.

"This is the big one....This is the Super Bowl of our public health career"...Personally, I am offended that she is celebrating her "career" while the rest of us our losing our careers and more.

I am fairly sure she didn't mean it that way, but perhaps she should take some training in diplomacy and word usage.

Laura Lane

Burlington 

