Writer: Disappointed some businesses, city committees won't enforce safety
I recently wrote The News to say that I looked forward to return to dining downtown. I now expect that this experience and other activities outside my home will continue to be severely limited for the foreseeable future.

Some businesses have been careful and considerate of our health in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic. Some businesses and many customers have been neither careful or considerate in maintaining a distance of two yards and wearing masks. One of these was a business that I had no choice but to visit for personal business.

Moreover, I am disappointed in the failure of Kenosha city committees to endorse standard safety protocols. This is a serious matter in a city that has had a large number of cases. These decisions will cause the extend the epidemic of Covid-19 and increase the number of victims.

I urge the city aldermen and mayor to institute standard safety measures now, lifting them when there is evidence that the epidemic has ended. All businesses should be put on the same basis for safety measures.

David W. Smith

Kenosha

