Writer disappointed there wasn't more about 9-11 in that edition

What happened to the phrase "We will never forget?"

I was disappointed that the Kenosha News only mentioned the 9/11 attacks on the USA in the "Today in History" section on Friday and didn’t have a more in depth article that covered how the police and firefighters went into the buildings to try and save people’s lives on that day.

On that day, 71 law enforcement and 373 firefighters lost their lives trying to save others. In the following days the country showed how it could come together in troubling times. Maybe we could use a little of those same feelings in today’s environment.

James Schackmuth

Kenosha

