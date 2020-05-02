Writer: Disappointed with Evers' decision to keep state closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am very disappointed by Gov, Tony Evers’ decision to keep Wisconsin closed thru May 26.

Wisconsinites simply cannot afford to kill thousands of small- and medium-sized businesses. We need a reasonable plan to reopen the parts of the state where COVID-19 infections are minimal, as soon as possible.

In addition, Wisconsin needs a plan to reopen the parts of the state where infections are moderate, in a responsible manner. Now that we are learning best practices on how to treat people and have enough ventilators for anticipated needs, it’s time to save our businesses and our economy.

Hospitals need to reopen immediately, to allow elective surgery and patient visits with their doctors. I know people that need to see a doctor, but their doctors are not in the office. How many have died waiting for treatment, a diagnosis, or surgery? How many citizens are going to die from suicide? We must reopen Wisconsin or we will lose more citizens from other causes than the virus.

Wisconsin is not New York. We have a dwindling number of hospitalized cases. The overwhelming number of Wisconsin counties have no significant outbreaks. We cannot let the entire state suffer because of Milwaukee County’s virus numbers.