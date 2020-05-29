Writer: Divide among customers' behavior jarring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After working Memorial weekend at one of the opened stores after the pandemic shutdown, it was amazing how some people are caring and cautious and others so rude and careless.

The locals seem more respectful. But over the border, it seems we are here to serve and be their COVID-19 dumping ground. They come in without a mask even though it's mandated in their state.

It's impossible to make sense of senseless people, the lack of caring is enormous. I have people telling me stories of the people they know that were sick. And how many they work with? And they come to me without a mask? And then you have a customer who is so nice, that makes your day.

We spend half our day cleaning for our customers, please be clean for us, wear a mask. Have respect and bring a smile. We should not have to remind people common courtesy, grow up people.

Sissy Anderson,

Kenosha

