Writer: Do your research and stop blind obedience to Trump

Let me start out by saying I'm an Independent whom has voted more Democratic than Republican.

How do you defend the indefensible? You obfuscate, overlook or just don't care. President Trump has proven that he is unfit for office, yet his supporters generally indicate "look at the economy" (doing well), "look at his America first mentality" (e.g. isolationist), "everyone has faults" (truth, but is he working on those faults, or basking in their glow?), etc.

What they neglect to factor is the misogynistic behavior, his complicity with regards to racism, his making certain his coffers are full on the taxpayers' dime, his bullying anyone who disagrees with him and his criminal behavior.

I would never tell anyone whom to vote for, as that is a personal decision. However, I ask that you do your research and stop this blind obedience that is so pervasive. The hallowed halls of the U.S. were tainted by senators whom failed to do their jobs in an effort to both keep the jobs and continue with this "protective sphere" around the president.