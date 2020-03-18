Writer doesn't believe lockdown decisions well thought out

Last weekend my son and I went to Neenah to celebrate my daughter's 60th birthday. She is in an assisted living facility.

We picked her up, after our hands were sprayed with Purell, and took her out to her favorite place, a casino, followed by dinner where her son and his girlfriend joined us. We had a great time

The plan was to pick her up on Sunday morning, take her to brunch and then to the Ben Affleck new movie. After checking out of the hotel where we stayed, my daughter called to tell us not to pick her up because they were on lockdown.

Our first question was "is the staff locked in too?" The answer, of course, was no.

My next question is, What sense does this all make?"

My brother-in-law is in a care facility recovering from a stroke. He needs 24-7 care including therapy daily. Until last week his family of five took turns with shifts overseeing his care and taking much of the burden of his care off of the staff. Now they are on lockdown and no one is allowed to see him. Again, the staff is allowed to come and go.

Is somebody out there crazy?