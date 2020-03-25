Writer: Doesn't like the way photo reports the news

Like many many people today I am struggling to keep my family and myself safe during this COVID-19 outbreak. A lot of print, internet news, and air time has been seen about people who are complying, or not, with orders or best practices that are believed to be effective ways to bring the virus under control.

But, in the Sunday edition of the Kenosha News on page six a photo credited to the Northwest Florida News via the AP under the line “Spring Breakers Ignore CDC Guidance; Governor's Order," caught my eye.

The photo’s caption implies that the crowd on the beach are Spring Breakers. Looking closely at that picture I do not see even one individual in the photo that most readers would characterize as the young students who are typically referred to as the hard partying Spring Breakers. Further into the caption the text writes of backlash against the young adults who are not taking the virus seriously.

Look at the picture again and try to find one young adult. This type of mis-reporting is not helping maintain the credibility of all of the media services at a time when their credibility is so very much needed.

George Weiler

Genoa City

